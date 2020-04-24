MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual General Meeting Update

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

COVID-19

Annual General Meeting Update

24 April 2020

As announced on 8 April 2020 and as set out in the Notice of Meeting, the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be held at 11:00am on Friday1 May 2020 at the registered office of the Company, 2 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh Park, Edinburgh, EH12 9DJ.

With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK and Scottish Governments have recently confirmed that the compulsory 'Stay at Home Measures' remain in place. Current advice is that attendance at a general meeting by a shareholder (other than one specifically required to form the quorum for that meeting), does not meet that criterium. Therefore, the Board would like to remind shareholders of the meeting arrangements. The governmental measures mean that the AGM this year will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders. This will be facilitated by the Company, and social distancing measures will be in place, in order to comply with Government measures on gatherings that are 'essential for work purposes'. Other shareholders should not attend the AGM in person and any shareholders that seek to attend will unfortunately not be admitted.

In view of the restrictions on attendance, and as previously stated in the Notice of Meeting:

shareholders wishing to raise any questions they would have intended to ask at the AGM are invited to do so by email to the following address: Investor.Relations@johnmenziesplc.com; and

the Board encourages all shareholders to exercise their votes online or by appointing a proxy in advance of the meeting, in accordance with the instructions explained in the Notice of Meeting.

You can appoint a proxy with voting instructions using the shareholder portal at: www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy.

Please note that the deadline for submitting proxy voting instructions is 11:00am on 29 April 2020.

Whilst the Board continues to engage with shareholders in other ways, the Board looks forward to returning to full shareholder engagement when it is safe to do so.

The voting results for each of the resolutions put forward at the AGM will be published via the London Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after the conclusion of the AGM and on our website www.johnmenziesplc.com.

As the current situation continues to evolve, and if necessary, the Company will update its website and shareholders are strongly encouraged to check for any additional updates on the AGM on or before 30 April 2020.

Enquiries:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

0131 225 8555