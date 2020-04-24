EQT AB (publ) Quarterly Announcement Q1 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The pandemic is impacting every society and every business across the globe, and this calls for responsible and active ownership. EQT's portfolio companies are also affected, one way or the other, but given our thematic approach, the portfolio remains relatively robust. Furthermore, based on our experience from previous crises, the portfolio companies have prepared for a potential downturn and even though the magnitude of COVID-19 was unpredictable, having contingency plans in place is helping the companies respond faster.

The situation also impacts EQT AB - to which extent depends on timing, scope and when the markets stabilize. Given today's environment, fundraisings can take longer, exits are less likely and the overall investment activity is currently lower. Revenues are expected to be impacted as carry is dependent on exits and increases in unrealized values."

Christian Sinding, CEO

Volatile market environment - thematic portfolio relatively stable in Q1

HIGHLIGHTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER 2020

Total investments by the EQT funds in the quarter amounting to EUR 1.8bn , of which EUR 0.6bn within Credit

, of which within Credit A few thematic investments made in early 2020 including Deutsche Glasfaser in Germany and O2 Power in India by EQT Infrastructure IV

and O2 Power in by EQT Infrastructure IV Total gross fund exits in the quarter amounted to EUR 0.4bn , of which EUR 0.2bn within Credit

, of which within Credit Current focus on developing existing portfolio companies further until market recovery

EQT IX hard cap set at EUR 15.0bn , fundraising ongoing but expected to take longer due to COVID-19

, fundraising ongoing but expected to take longer due to COVID-19 Expected value creation (Gross MOIC) remains "On plan" in key funds in Private Capital and Real Assets, while EQT Infrastructure III, as of March 31, 2020 , continued to develop "Above plan"

, continued to develop "Above plan" Fund performance in key funds supported by thematic investment strategy - average like-for-like value decrease during the quarter of approximately 5 percent

VAT ruling announced by the Supreme Administrative Court of Sweden on January 27, 2020 . Not expected to have material impact on EQT AB Group's future results or its financial position

on . Not expected to have material impact on EQT AB Group's future results or its financial position EQT Infrastructure is exploring alternatives to raise additional capital, including preparations for EQT Infrastructure V

We opened an office in Sydney to further strengthen the Asia-Pacific footprint

to further strengthen the footprint We initiated a strategic review of business segment Credit, which is ongoing

HIGHLIGHTS DURING THE LAST TWELVE MONTHS (COMPARED TO LTM ENDING MARCH 2019)

Total fund investments of EUR 13.3bn ( EUR 8.5bn ), of which EUR 2.5bn ( EUR 1.2bn ) within Credit

( ), of which ( ) within Credit Investment level in key funds as of March 31, 2020 : 70-75% in EQT VIII (35-40% as of March 31, 2019 ) and 70- 75% in EQT Infrastructure IV (5-10% as of March 31, 2019 )

: 70-75% in EQT VIII (35-40% as of ) and 70- 75% in EQT Infrastructure IV (5-10% as of ) Total gross fund exits of EUR 7.8bn ( EUR 5.0bn ), of which EUR 1.1bn ( EUR 1.0bn ) within Credit

( ), of which ( ) within Credit Fee-generating AUM of EUR 40.0bn as of March 31, 2020 ( EUR 40.8bn )

as of ( ) Number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE plus) amounted to 731 (611) at the end of the period, of which FTEs amounted to 675 (559)

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

EQT VIII entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Schülke, a leading provider of infection prevention solutions. Supporting UN's SDG #3 Good Health and Well-being

EQT Infrastructure IV, through a controlled entity, issued a notice with the intention to terminate the acquisition of Metlifecare due to adverse impact on the business from COVID-19

Per Franzén, Co-Head Private Equity, was elected to the Executive Committee as of April 2020

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on April 24, 2020

