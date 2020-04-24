UK-based sodium-ion battery technology developer Faradion has bagged its first order from ICM Australia and is looking at India as the next destination for manufacturing, with its initial target set at 1 GWh.From pv magazine India Having won its first order from ICM Australia, UK-based Faradion is now looking to manufacture its sodium-ion (Na-ion) batteries in India for electric mobility, energy storage and mobile applications. The company, along with its partner in India, aims to set up an initial production capacity of 1 GWh in the country. "We have a partner in India with which we plan to scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...