YOKOHAMA, Japan, Apr 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, today announced its new company name, Mitsubishi Power, and will also adopt a new corporate brand logo. Under its new name, Mitsubishi Power will work to enhance its reputation around the world as one of the companies enabling the decarbonization of electric power.Mitsubishi Power, as one of the core subsidiaries of MHI Group, offers cutting-edge technologies and energy solutions for the power industry, supporting affordable and reliable power supplies in regions throughout the world. Further, by providing new technologies to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions at the point of power generation and storage, Mitsubishi Power is a key participant in creating a decarbonized economy and helping to resolve the challenges facing the global society.New Company Name: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.The new brand logo combines the three diamonds figurative mark of Mitsubishi with the English company name. The logo font, a roundish, modern design in a gothic typeface, was adopted to present an image of the advanced, environment-friendly power generation technologies that Mitsubishi Power seeks to offer, while at the same time expresses a corporate stance of responding flexibly to society changes.The company has been planning to change its name following the transfer of all stock held by Hitachi, Ltd. to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Power will begin operating under the new name once it receives approvals from antitrust authorities in several countries, and necessary procedures for the stock transfer have been completed.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.