American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases Post on the Benefits of Tax Lien Investing in a Self-Directed IRA

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / With a Self-Directed IRA, retirement investors have access to a broad range of asset classes. One popular form of investing: tax lien investing, wherein investors purchase the debt of a property owner who has been able to make payments. Investors then receive the tax lien, which allows them to collect payments through their Self-Directed IRA. In the event of non-payment, the investor may even be able to keep the property within their IRA.

This form of investing can be popular to those who like the high returns and passive nature of tax lien investing. But is it a type of investing well suited for Self-Directed IRAs? A recent post at American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm in Asheville, NC-sought to answer that very question.

American IRA pointed out that one of the chief benefits of tax lien investing is that it can provide very reliable returns, including in difficult economic circumstances. Because the possibility of defaulting can be higher during recessions, tax lien investing can be a way to ensure returns throughout the recession-and if the owner of the property is unable to make payments, the underlying property may end up in the hands of the owner of the tax lien. This provides some support against the possibility of default.

"Tax lien investing can be complicated, but to those investors who are able to exercise their expertise, it's often profitable," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Investors in tax liens know that it's a highly passive way of leveraging the money they already have. Putting tax liens within a Self-Directed IRA is the icing on the cake, because it means that those gains are then growing tax-free with the protection of a retirement account."

Tax lien investing isn't always intuitive to some, explains American IRA, but it's a valid form of investing that often helps the government ensure that it collects some money on the taxes that it's owed. And it can be a boon to investors who want to generate quality returns or add real estate to their retirement portfolio.

