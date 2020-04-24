Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce the launch of its new e-commerce platform at airestech.com which is now live and fully operational.

"Our new e-commerce platform can support up to 10,000 sale transactions a day and can do so in a very highly automated way allowing for a large volume of orders to be fulfilled with high gross margins in excess of 80% with our upcoming 5G product," commented Dimitry Serov, President and CEO.

Serov added, "With the new e-commerce platform now complete and operational, we look to focus our efforts to marketing. We have a sale transaction goal to exit Q4 with 4,000 orders per month, with an average cart value of $350 USD. Previously, we were manually processing our orders that had an average cart value of $292 USD"

Some key attributes of the new e-commerce platform include a self-service portal that provides a better customer experience and a user-friendly interface for desktop and mobile devices boasting a new design, images and videos.

Additionally, there are improved pages such as Instructions, Technology, About Us, and FAQs, as well as an improved Shopping Cart and checkout experience which includes multiple payment channels available in multiple currencies.

As a result of these new additions, Aires anticipates a higher customer conversion rate as well as a higher aggerate sales value per customer leading to an increase in revenue. At our Q4 exit target of 4,000 orders per month, Aires becomes highly profitable. Most recently Aires announced record sales of 1,452 units in the month of March 2020 comprising of approximately 500 orders.

"At this pivotal point in time we are confident that we have the right product offering when many are home and are concerned about health and safety which includes the possible negative effects of the rollout of 5G across the globe which is increasing daily," commented Drew Green, Chairman.

With respect to the 'Backend of Self-Service', these attributes include the ability to set up coupons, a fully automated integration with UPS, with the ability to perform Returns/Replacements/Price Adjustments, and automated integration with Affiliates Management system.

Aires anticipates these backend self service attributes will also increase sales with new affiliates joining in an easy automated fashion while at the same time increasing margins by lowering warehousing and shipping costs. As a result, gross margins are expected to increase to approximately 80%.

The new platform also has an enhanced Customer Relationship Management tool for storing entire information about clients for better customer experience, such as storing sales order information, refund/replacement/price adjustment information while being fully automated and integrated with backend of Self-Service application.

Further, the new platform boasts an Inventory Management tool which enables tracking of sales orders, automated inventory, and packaging and shipment with bar code scanning capability, automated updates to CRM, website and financial systems, integrated return/replacement/price adjustment business flows with backend Self-Service application.

Aires anticipates that this new higher degree of automation will provide for a reduction of overall head count as the Company scales it sales, while increasing customer satisfaction and adding to the increase in gross margins with the ability to track invoices, account receivables and dollar sales order amounts.

The Affiliates Management tool provides a high standard affiliates experience tracking and integration with self-service coupons and marketing campaigns with extensive capabilities to expend affiliates onboarding, allowing affiliates to track their activities/earnings through a mobile app. Aires has also implemented a CRM module into the new online platform with a redesigned self-service portal allowing its clients to reach them by phone, email, and live-chat.

"We are taking the company IT Applications and Infrastructure to the next level to make business operations and customer relations as smooth as possible. The solution is fully cloud and secured, based on latest IT industry standards," added Zak Chaban IT Project Manager.

"On behalf of the Company, I would personally like to thank all those who not only brought passion to the project but dedicated countless hours to deliver the project on time and on budget," concluded Dimity Serov.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires is an Ontario based technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electric cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Shield Pro, Air Defender Pro and Air Guardian.

