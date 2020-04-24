Researchers from the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory have developed a tool to balance customer curtailment and grid stability. The "Precise" tool for utilities provides unique inverter settings tailored to each customer, with minimal investment and labor for companies that use it.A research group from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has developed an integrated software tool, known as Precise (PREconfiguring and Controlling Inverter SEt-points), that could help PV system owners to determine optimal inverter settings, while also helping utilities ...

