The following information is based on the press release from Neste Corporation (Neste) published on April 24, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Neste has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was postponed to May 18, 2020, authorize board on an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.10 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.46 per share. The decision will be made on October 22, 2020. The scheduled Ex-date is October 23, 2020. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of forwards in Neste (NESTE). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771564