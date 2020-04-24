Himiway Bike: Himiway Electric Bikes: The Environment-Friendly All-Terrain Solution for Long Traffic Jams

Electric Bike manufacturer and seller Himiway makes daily commute much easier and cooler with its stylish all-terrain electric bicycles.

KANSAS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / How many times have you cursed yourself for getting stuck in the traffic while driving to your office in the morning or rushing to the pub through the jam packed streets at the weekend? Happens quite frequently right? Well, not anymore! Electric Bikes are the answer. These make your daily commute a cakewalk and lets you breeze through the traffic in no time, while also giving that cool vibe that we all crave for.

About Himiway

Himiway is an electric bicycle manufacturer that aims to revolutionize micro-transportation in an environmentally-friendly manner. Apart from manufacturing, it also sells its bicycles directly to the customer through its website.

While e-bikes have been there for a long time, they are pretty exhausting to ride for a long time and distance. However, Himiway's electric bikes let people ride easily, and also save a lot of energy so that they don't get all sweaty even before reaching the destination.

Himiway all-terrain Electric Fat Bike

The Himiway Cruiser is the prime product of Himiway Fat Bikes. Apart from having an extremely stylish design, it is also very lightweight(72 lbs).

The Cruiser is powered by a 48V 17.5AH Samsung Lithium-ion Battery which ensures durability and high-performance. You can ride the bicycle in both pedal-assist mode and fully electric mode, depending upon your preference. The battery provides a range of 60 miles per charge for the former and 35 miles per charge for the latter.

The best part about the Himiway Cruiser is that you can ride it through all terrains, thanks to the 750W Brushless Gear Hub Motor, which helps in steep inclines, as well as declines. Moreover, the motor has a very silent operation. So you can ride through without making a lot of fuss. On top of that, the bike has a 7-speed gear shift system, that you can adjust according to the terrain you are riding in, and the speed levels that you desire.

Apart from these, the Himiway Cruiser is equipped with the following:

180mm Mechanical Disc Brakes - for efficient breaking even on wet surfaces

26"x4" Kenda Fat Tires - for better grip and traction on tough terrains

Dual Sided Aluminum Crankset - for chaining protection

Front Suspension Fork - for comfortable riding and preload adjustment

LCD display With USB Charging for phone - to know about battery capacity, travel distance, current speed, pedal assist level.

Half Twist Throttle - to prevent accidental throttle

Other features like 48V front light, backlight and rear rack

If you are looking to know more about the Himiway Cruiser, then here is the in-depth review available on Youtube by EBR (ElectricBikeReview.com)

Himiway sells e-bike accessories

Well, if you are drooling over the super-cool Himiway Cruiser, there is more to look out for. On its website, you will find all sorts of accessories that you can possibly look for. A few of the coolest things that I came across are - the Himiway cap, mobile phone holder, multi-functional repair toolset, e-bike tire pump, waterproof bike bag, etc.

Currently, Himiway is accepting pre-orders for its e-bikes, and you can buy them for $1399. You can as well avail a $100 discount if you buy two bikes at once. All you have to do is simply use the code 2BIKES at checkout, and Himiway will ship the package to your house for free. All Himiway bikes come with a 2-year warranty.

