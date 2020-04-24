Visiongain Report: With More Than 250nm Users Globally Car Rental Market is Projected to Reach US $90bn in Value

- Car Rental Market Report 2020-2030
- Forecasts by End-use (Local Usage, Airport Transport, Outstation, Others) & by Vehicle Type (Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUV's, MUV's), Analysis of Technological Advancements Driving the Market
LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that the global Car Rental market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period.
Car Rental Service is defined as the vehicle renting service offered by the companies to the user looking to use a car for any term which can be as short as 5-12 hours or long as a year. The customers use the mobile app or desktop browser which provides them the ability to register and log in to the Web App to book, track or cancel their rental plan and cost. The Web App is responsive, allowing the customer to view it on any device, from tablets to mobile phones and desktop computers. The administrator or the rental companies are also able to login through the same form but have the ability to add/remove new car rentals, change prices, and so on. Potential customers are able to view all the cars available to rent even without logging in as well as rent without having an account, though the option is provided upon checkout.
Companies offer car rental service for both foreign and local customers. These companies carry out their daily work by providing; their service to the customers using manual system or automatic systems. The companies use a business intelligence system or traditional manual systems for reserving, renting, register and to keep record of all the rental activities and customer information.
Customers are the vital stakeholders, and with a mobile/web car rental service, one can find the convenience of obtaining a car with circumstances ranging from their current vehicle breaking down to needing a means of transport during vacation or a corporate meeting. The mobile app and ability to rent at a click puts an extreme time saving benefit for the customer having to search around to even find a car rental building. With the car rental service, the companies also assist to locate the store as well as even take the car for the customers, if the customer chooses so.
Car Rental encompasses three discrete sub segments and is segmented by end-use, and vehicle type
• Based on the End-use the global car rental market is segmented as Local Usage, Air Transport, Outstation, and others.
• Based on the Vehicle Type technique the global car rental market is segmented as executive cars, luxury cars, economy cars, SUV's, and MUV's.
• Based on the geographic penetration the global car rental market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
The 161-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Car Rental market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 190 tables, charts and graphs are analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Car Rental market.
• Global Car Rental market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030
• Car Rental market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for the Car Rental submarkets:
• Top 5 prominent Countries in the Car Rental market
• UK
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• China
Top 5 companies in the Car Rental market:
• Enterprise Holdings
• Hertz Global Holdings
• Avis Budget Group
• Europcar Mobility Group
• Sixt SE
Companies covered in the report include:
