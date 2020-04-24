AxiaFunder Returns 94% to Investors Through Second Commercial Litigation Case Win

Despite COVID-19 AxiaFunder's latest investment opportunity fully funded 24 hours after crowdfunding launch

LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiaFunder, the UK's first for-profit litigation funding platform, today announces its second case win, returning 93.75% to investors in just 15 months.

The breach of contract case, which was funded in February 2019, raised £12,000 to enforce an adjudication award against a property developer. The case was favourably settled following a three-party mediation.

It comes after AxiaFunder's first case win produced a 43.00% return in only eight months with no losses to date.

Cormac Leech, CEO and Founder of AxiaFunder, said: "We are pleased to announce our second case win, which has produced solid returns to our investors through an Innovative Finance ISA eligible bond which was 83% principal protected via insurance. Despite market volatility in the wake of COVID-19, litigation funding offers retail and institutional investors an opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio. Unlike equities, litigation funding is uncorrelated to financial markets and the economy, continuing to generate healthy returns to investors while many other assets classes are underperforming in the current economic climate."

AxiaFunder has a strong pipeline of vetted cases that will be launched over the coming weeks. The first of which is the relaunch of a pre-vetted case backing a 'Francovich' claim - an action seeking damages against a Member State for breaching EU law. The VAT dispute claim is being relaunched to reflect a recent unexpected strike-out application during the funding process. AxiaFunder expects a net 5.5x multiple on investor capital if the case wins at trial, which is expected in around 18 months. Risk Warning: Capital at risk and returns not guaranteed.

Despite COVID-19 and the resulting economic headwinds, AxiaFunder's latest investment opportunity - a portfolio of three commercial litigation cases - was fully funded less than 24 hours after the launch of its marketing campaign.

Leech added: "The litigation funding market is expected to grow as COVID-19 increases insolvency litigation. As the UK's first for-profit litigation funding platform, AxiaFunder is well placed to provide access to capital for many of Britain's SMEs, who would otherwise struggle to afford the cost of litigation.

"AxiaFunder takes a stringent approach to vetting cases and only invests in those that have an estimated probability of a favourable outcome for investors of at least 70%. The vast majority of cases settle before trial with AxiaFunder's investors typically getting paid before the claimant which improves returns."

AxiaFunder itself recently closed an equity round raising over £250,000 of working capital, some of which was raised through Seedrs, the equity crowdfunding platform.

To date AxiaFunder has in total raised £775,000 of litigation funding for 6 commercial cases.

About AxiaFunder

Launched in November 2018, AxiaFunder (an appointed representative Share In Ltd) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 603332) enables both retail and institutional investors to provide funding to claimants who cannot afford to pay for their legal disputes. Investors receive a return on their capital if the case wins, however should note that Capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.

