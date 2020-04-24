American Mattress Alliance: Department of Justice Advocates for Competition in Mattress Antidumping Case

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / The U.S. Department of Justice submitted a Statement of Interest in regard to the antidumping investigation of Mattresses from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam, Inv. Nos. 701-TA-645 and 731-TA-1495-1501. The petition was filed March 31, 2020 with the International Trade Commission by a group of U.S. corporations including Brooklyn Bedding, Corsicana Mattress Company, Elite Comfort Solutions, FXI Inc., Innocor Inc., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, and others. These petitioners are suppliers and producers for major mattress brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Simmons, Sealy, Casper, Tuft & Needle, and others.

To view the full announcement, with images and additional resources, click here.

Key Takeaways

A petition was recently filed with the International Trade Commission that aims to bar imported mattresses from eight countries by imposing insurmountable tariffs up to 989%.

The petition was filed by suppliers and producers for major mattress brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Simmons, Sealy, Casper, Tuft & Needle, and others.

The U.S. Department of Justice submitted a Statement of Interest requesting that the Commission take the competitive effects of the ongoing pandemic and its likely aftermath into account when assessing the extent to which domestic industry may be harmed by the conduct alleged in this case.

About American Mattress Alliance

The American Mattress Alliance exists to provide high-quality products to American consumers with an emphasis on innovation and accessibility. Members include City Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, El Dorado Furniture, Malouf, Classic Brands, Mattress Depot, RC Willey, Mantua, BedTech, Zinus USA, Maven, Mlily USA, and others. The American Mattress Alliance was created in response to an antidumping petition filed on March 31, 2020. Learn more at americanmattressalliance.org.

Contact:

Bryce Larsen

bryce.larsen@americanmattressalliance.org

929.335.4653

AMA Communications Chair

SOURCE: American Mattress Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586707/Department-of-Justice-Advocates-for-Competition-in-Mattress-Antidumping-Case