Atamostec, a private-public initiative supported by Chile's government-run Production Development Corp. and several industrial partners, has developed a new module. The team claims that the bifacial panel offers an additional annual average gain of 11% compared to monofacial PERC modules with the same cell technology.Chile's state-run Production Development Corporation (Corfo) has developed a bifacial solar module in partnership with the National Solar Energy Institute (Ines) under the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and Germany's ICS Konstanz research center. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...