The market is driven by the increasing number of data centers. In addition, the demand for refurbishment and replacement of HVAC systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the HVAC Air Filter Market.

The number of data centers is increasing due to advancements in technology and rising dependency on the Internet. In addition, growth of connectivity demands from clients is encouraging communication service providers (CSPs) and co-location data center providers to establish new data centers. However, one of the main concerns in data centers is overheating, which affects productivity and may increase downtime. This is propelling the demand and installation of cooling systems such as air handling units (AHUs). They enhance the efficiency of operations by maintaining the temperature within data centers. Thus, the increasing number of data centers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five HVAC Air Filter Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers various types of HVAC air filters including high air flow filter, mini-pleat with gasket, and V-bank with gasket.

Camfil AB

Capgemini SE offers solutions through the Products business unit. The company provides high temperature filters, pulse filters, air cleaners and air purifiers, and molecular filters. They also offer air purifiers air cleaners, coarse filters, molecular products, and medium and fine filters.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Air conditioning, Chemicals, Oil hydraulics, and Defense. The company provides air filters under the brand names, AAF and NIPPON MUKI.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Donaldson Co. Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Engine products and Industrial products. The company provides air filters under the series ALG 20, ALG, and ALG 2000. They also offer air filtration systems, indicators and monitoring systems, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, and more.

FläktGroup

FläktGroup offers solutions through the Products business segment. The company provides clean room building elements and clean-room filtration unit. It also offers various products for air management, air filtration, air conditioning and heating, air distribution, air diffusion, and air movement.

HVAC Air Filter Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Non-residential

Residential

HVAC Air Filter Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

