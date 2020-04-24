Web Presence: Jason Morganstern: Leadership in Real Estate

Jason Morganstern explains the relationship between Setbacks and Success in Real Estate

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / When you major in both Economics and Public Policy in one of the most prestigious universities in the world, it is no surprise that you end make decisions that are both crucial and efficient to the growth and success of the enterprise you are working on. That is exactly the story of Jason Morganstern and is also the story of how he was able to grow his real estate company, White Wolf Properties, into one of the most successful real estate companies in the United States.

As a CEO, Jason Morganstern is extremely hands-on with the crucial components of his business. "That is one of the main ways that I learned how to conduct business from my father at a young age. The one who doesn't take an active role in his own business growth is the one who will not end up succeeding." Jason Morganstern elucidates. "You have to be willing to be the one that makes the decision because, at the end of the day, the buck stops with you." And making the decisions on behalf of the company comes at great risk. "But it is something you have to be willing to understand and be comfortable with if you want to be the ambitious one. You want to be the one that changes the game. It is the only way." Jason Morganstern continues.

It is probably his background that has given way to Jason Morganstern's viewpoints today. A background that specifically consists of failed experimentations in real estate before launching something successful. "You have got to be willing to take the setbacks with the successes. At the end of the day, I've always looked at my previous failures as those lessons that truly helped me the most in my career. Sure they weren't fun at the time but now that I look back on them, I realize how much I've grown and how I wouldn't be who I am today if I didn't make those same mistakes." Jason Morganstern is referring to previous iterations of White Wolf Properties that didn't take off as White Wolf Properties has.

"Those mistakes that I made are integral to the success of White Wolf." Jason Morganstern expounds. "Without those failures, White Wolf would not be what it is today."

As Jason Morganstern has pointed out, leadership does not exist in a vacuum. It comes after years and years of hard work, failures, and rebuilding. "Just because you are pushed down does not mean you can't get back up. That is the part that will make you successful in any endeavor you choose. The act of getting up is part of that success story." Jason Morganstern continues.

When it comes to staying true to your convictions and riding out storms, there aren't many people on the planet that can do it like Jason Morganstern. It will be interesting what new properties he will build as a result of his vision and resiliency.

