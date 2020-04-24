According to the 2020 World Silver Survey 2020 by the U.S.-based Silver Institute, the metal's price will decline by only 3% this year, despite the impact that the Covid-19 crisis will also have on demand. In the global PV industry, silver demand is forecast to drop 3% from 98.7 million ounces in 2019 to 96.1 million ounces this year.Silver prices are expected to only suffer modest losses this year despite the Covid-19 crisis, according to the World Silver Survey 2020, published by the Silver Institute. Total silver supply is expected to fall 4% from 1,023.1 million ounces in 2019 to 978.1 million ...

