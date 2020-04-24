Batten Bros, Inc. Introduces Protective Acrylic Shield for Employees and Customer Interaction

The Custom "Defender 365" Product Helps Businesses Protect Against Airborne Particles and Germs When Dealing with Customers

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / Batten Bros, Inc., a family-owned sign and awnings business since 1946, has responded to the COVID-19 epidemic and developed a new product to help businesses keep employees and customers safe from airborne particles and germs. The free standing clear acrylic protective shields, the "Defender 365," are designed to be used at checkout counters, customer service desks, and anywhere person-to-person interaction occurs. Standard sizes are available in 2-3 business days. Batten Bros. will also design custom sizes and applications.

To help support the COVID-19 relief efforts, a portion of the proceeds of each protective shield order will be donated to both the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund and Best Buddies. As a small family-owned business, the company understands the economic impact the pandemic has had on businesses nationwide. The goal of developing the new product is to help businesses keep their employees and customers safe, while also supporting the communities affected during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Like many businesses, as COVID-19 started having a larger impact on the world, we immediately started thinking about ways we could help support businesses being impacted by COVID-19," said Richard and Maria Batten, owners of Batten Bros, Inc. "As a sign company, we shifted our focus to develop a new product using the same fabrication process and material we use for signs to create the new "Defender 365" protective shield. Most importantly, our family wanted to give back as part of the launch of our new product to support those affected by COVID-19."

For local orders, Batten Bros. will hand deliver standard shields to businesses in eastern Massachusetts within three business days. Additionally, the company can ship the product anywhere in the U.S. Current customers using the new "Defender 365" protective shield includes banks, hospitals, and retail. For more information, visit http://battensign.com/ or call 781-245-4800.

Richard Batten, owner of Batten Bros, Inc., demonstrates how to set up the new "Defender 365" protective shield at a customer service counter.

About Batten Bros, Inc.

Founded in 1946, Batten Bros, Inc. specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and service of custom signage. They install and service their signs with their own personnel as well as ship and coordinate installations nationwide through a network of affiliated companies. The Batten Bros. products include illuminated wall and pylon signs, three-dimensional acrylic and metal letters, directional signage systems, ADA compliant signs, and pressure sensitive vinyl graphics. Also available are illuminated awnings, neon signs, routed and carved wood signs, time and temperature displays, and electronic message centers. The company launched a new custom shield product, the "Defender 365," in April 2020 to help businesses protect employees and customers against airborne particles.

