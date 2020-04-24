Neutra Corp: Neutra's Houston Facility Ready to Debut at Opportune Time as FDA Nears Guidelines for CBD Products in Food

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is nearing another important milestone. With its Texas hemp-handling license now in hand, the company is preparing to open its new Houston-area facility in about a week. This facility will give Neutra greater ability to process hemp into CBD products for sale into an ever-growing market.

The processing site's debut couldn't come at a better time. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to close, or at least curtail operations, hemp-based-CBD sales remain strong as consumers still have ample access to products via e-commerce outlets. In addition, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is evaluating potential ways to allow CBD to be used as a dietary supplement and is looking to come up with enforcement discretion guidance.

"Our new facility is going to put us in a strong, solid position for future growth," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We'll be able to create new products, take advantage of economies of scale, build market share and innovate strategies to improve shareholder value. And, if the FDA does allow CBD as a dietary supplement, we'll be able to quickly take action."

CBD (aka cannabidol) is the non-psychoactive component of cannabis derived from hemp. CBD does not provide a high, as does THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Consumers use hemp-based CBD oils, topical, lotions and supplements to achieve relief from pain and muscle discomfort, stress and anxiety, and insomnia.

The CBD market has enjoyed steady growth in recent years. This growth is fueled by legislation that made hemp-based CBD legal, as it is not considered a controlled substance.

CBD was one of 2019's top-selling supplements. End-of-year sales topped $1 billion. Analysts predict sales reaching $10 billion by 2024 as its popularity with consumers soars.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that's bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

