24 April 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia Notice of Q1 2020 IFRS financial results webcast & conference call PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join the MMK Q1 2020 IFRS financial results webcast & conference call. Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Time: 2:00 pm Moscow time 12:00 pm London time 7:00 am New York time Participants: Andrey Eremin, CFO Mariya Nikulina, Finance Director Veronika Kryachko, Head of IR Conference call dial-in details: Conference ID: 474530 Russia United Kingdom USA Local access +7 495 213 1765 +44 (0)330 336 9104 +1 646-828-8374 Toll free 8 800 500 9271 0800 358 6374 800-581-5838 Registration for live audio webcast is available by the link [1]. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the conference call. The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 1073839 Russia United Kingdom USA Local 8 10 800 2702 +44 (0) 207 660 +1 access 1012 0134 719-457-0820 All related materials will be published on the Investors section [2] of the Company's website. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, the Company produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of $7,566 mln and EBITDA of $1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Company's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Investor contacts Veronika Kryachko tel.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01 E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Media contacts Dmitry Kuchumov Oleg Egorov tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru

April 24, 2020