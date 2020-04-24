French organic PV module manufacturer Armor said it began manufacturing free-form PV modules in early April. The new technology will allow the company's ASCA PV film to be produced in a range of different shapes.From pv magazine France French thin-film solar specialist Armor has started manufacturing organic PV films that can be made into different shapes. It was able to launch production because it combined its full-width modules with a coating developed by a team based in La Chevrolière, France. Its production technology, including laser structuring, is being implemented by its German team. ...

