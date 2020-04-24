St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - As required by applicable securities laws, Leonard Jaroszuk announces that he has acquired an aggregate of 1,122,000 common shares ("Shares") of Enterprise Group, Inc. ("Enterprise") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $0.17 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $193,607. The purchases were completed during the period from August 22, 2019 to April 2, 2020.

Prior to completion of the share acquisitions, Mr. Jaroszuk held, directly or indirectly, 10,915,133 Shares representing 19.84% of the outstanding Shares. After giving effect to the share acquisitions, Mr. Jaroszuk held, directly or indirectly, 12,037,133 Shares representing 23.95% of the outstanding Shares. In addition, Mr. Jaroszuk currently holds 2,440,000 stock options and, assuming the exercise of such stock options, he would hold 27.47% of the outstanding Shares.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Jaroszuk or any of his joint actors may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of Enterprise depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

A copy of the early warning report is available under Enterprise's sedar profile at www.sedar.com. For further information, please contact the following.

Leonard Jaroszuk

780-418-4400

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54819