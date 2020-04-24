Preqin today launches its new program: Preqin Anywhere. Preqin Anywhere is a commitment from Preqin that its clients should be able to access the alternative assets industry's most powerful data and insights in whatever way best suits them. To that end, Preqin has provided remote-access tools and collaborated with other providers to offer Preqin data directly through other CRM and research platforms, giving Preqin clients seamless access to the insights they need.

For more information on the Preqin Anywhere program, please visit https://go.preqin.com/anywhere

All of Preqin's core data sets on our product, Preqin Pro, can be accessed through ourdata feeds API. This allows operators to import Preqin data directly into their native systems, rather than collecting data from Preqin Pro and transferring it. The data feeds API makes it easy to combine raw data from Preqin with other internal and external sources.

Through partnerships, our data is currently available through a range of third-party platforms via pre-built integrations that are ready to use. Our growing partner list includes Backstop, DealCloud, FactSet, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Navatar and Clienteer.

And with the Mobile app, Preqin is offering more ways to access Preqin's data, anywhere, anytime. Containing all the same raw information as Preqin Pro, the Preqin mobile app allows users to get up-to-the-minute information on funds, firms, investors, and contacts.

"With Preqin Anywhere, we are providing customers the best-in-class data that they need, combined with cutting-edge tools to let them access it wherever and however they need to," said Ayo Akindele, Global Head of Partnerships at Preqin. "Being able to access Preqin data direct from another platform will give users crucial efficiency and empower their insights. Customers are the central focus of Preqin, and we are always innovating to offer the best solutions to help our clients extract maximum value from our data."

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of data, analytics and insights to the alternative assets community. From pioneering rigorous methods of data collection to developing a revolutionary platform, we have committed ourselves to furthering the understanding of alternatives for over 16 years. Through close partnership with our clients, we continuously build innovative tools and mine new intelligence to enable them to make the best decisions every day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005326/en/

Contacts:

For more information

William Clarke

press@preqin.com

+44 20 3207 0265