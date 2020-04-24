The "Luxembourg Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall revenue from electronic communications services in Luxembourg has increased steadily during the last few years though there remains pressure from regulatory measures on areas such as interconnection tariffs and roaming charges, lower consumer use of fixed-line voice services and the prevalence of VoIP/VoBB over traditional PSTN lines. In combination with fixed-mobile substitution, strong growth in VoIP/VoBB services has meant that Luxembourg has one of the lowest fixed-line densities in Europe.

In recent years the incumbent telco POST Telecom (formerly P&T Luxembourg) has concentrated on cloud and managed services, as well as on offering bundled packages. The company offers a 100Mb/s service nationally, while the footprint of its 1Gb/s service is making gains in line with the government's program to provide a 1Gb/s service to all citizens by the end of 2020, and to make Luxembourg the first fully fibred country in Europe. The company also offers broadband based on G.fast technology, primarily aimed at apartment buildings.

Investment in infrastructure is geared towards fulfilling these ambitions, though the level of investment as a proportion of revenue has fallen in recent years, largely as a response to the completion of major projects.

High mobile penetration has slowed subscriber growth in the mobile market since 2005, though a recent law requiring SIM card registration has not an adverse effect on the number of mobile subscribers despite network operators deactivating unregistered cards.

Key Developments

Regulator planning multi-spectrum auction for 5G use by mid-2020;

POST Telecom extends G.fast services;

POST Group reports 7% revenue growth in 2018, reflecting the strength of its broadband and TV offerings;

Telenet acquires the cableco Coditel from Altice for 400 million;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, State Statistics Office market data updates, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Regional Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Country overview

4 Telecommunications market

4.1 Market analysis

5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Historical overview

5.2 Legislation

5.3 Regulatory authorities

5.4 Fixed-line developments

5.5 Mobile network developments

6 Mobile market

6.1 Market analysis

6.2 Mobile statistics

6.3 Mobile infrastructure

6.4 Mobile data

6.5 Mobile broadband

6.6 Major mobile operators

6.7 MVNOs

6.8 Mobile content and applications

7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Government support

7.3 Broadband statistics

7.4 Fixed-line broadband technologies

7.5 Other fixed broadband services

8 Fixed network operators

8.1 Introduction

8.2 POST Telecom

8.3 Cegecom

8.4 Tango

8.5 Telecom Luxembourg

9 Telecommunications infrastructure

9.1 Overview of the national telecom network

9.2 International infrastructure

10 Appendix Historic data

