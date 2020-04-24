On March 13, 2020, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to has been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Prime Living Campus Stockholm AB, on October 24, 2019. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0010985218 2023-10-06 ----------------------------------- The trading will be resumed on Monday, April 27, 2020, according to ordinary trading scheme. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771670