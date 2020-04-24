The structural heart disease treatment devices market is poised to grow by USD 5.61 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market Analysis Report by End-user (hospitals and clinics and ASCs), Product (replacement devices and repair devices), and Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increase in structural heart diseases. In addition, the technological innovations in structural heart disease treatment are anticipated to boost the growth of the structural heart disease treatment devices market.

The prevalence of structural heart diseases such as aortic stenosis, heart valve disease, valvular stenosis, and congenital heart defects is increasing around the globe. According to the NIH, in 2019, about 10% of the population aged 75 and above were found with degenerative abnormalities associated with severe aortic stenosis and mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. The prevalence of heart valve diseases such as CHD is also increasing among the elderly population. This in turn, will increase the demand for structural heart disease treatment devices and thus drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers AMPLATZER PFO Occluder, MitraClip, and Trifecta GT aortic valve.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional. The company offers TRUE Dilatation balloon valvuloplasty catheters and TRUE Flow valvuloplasty perfusion catheter.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers WATCHMAN and LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System.

Braile Biomédica

Braile Biomédica is headquartered in Brazil and offers products through the following business segments: Biological, Cardiovascular, Electromedicals, Endovascular, Oncology, and Transcatheter. The company offers Malleable Valve Annuloplasty Ring and Organic Valve Prosthesis Porcine.

CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following two business segments: Medical devices and Preservation services. The company offers On-X Heart Valve and CryoValve SG Pulmonary Human Heart Valves.

Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Replacement devices

Repair devices

Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

