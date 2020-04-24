The global healthcare equipment leasing market is poised to grow by USD 17.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Analysis Report by Product (DME, Surgical and therapy equipment, Personal and home-care equipment, Storage and transport equipment, and Digital and electronic equipment), End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the inflated cost of healthcare equipment. In addition, the uberization of medical equipment finance is anticipated to boost the growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market.

Various healthcare facilities depend on revenue that is generated from the procurement of devices such as endoscopy, anesthesia, dialysis, medical imaging, home-care services, and other surgical procedures. However, end-users are steady inclining toward the option of leasing instead of buying a new equipment due to the high associated costs. The diagnostic imaging equipment leasing segment accounts for the largest share among the different segments of the global healthcare equipment leasing market. For instance, the demand for accurate mammogram is increasing due to the growing prevalence of breast cancer. However, since the capital investment of digital mammography systems is quite high, this has led to new growth opportunities for vendors offering medical imaging equipment on easy lease policy. Thus, the inflated cost of healthcare equipment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Healthcare Equipment Leasing Companies:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agfa-Gevaert NV operates the business under various segments such as Agfa Graphics, Agfa HealthCare, and Agfa Specialty Products. Through its subsidiary Agfa HealthCare, the company is involved in the development, production, marketing, sales, and leasing of various healthcare equipment.

De Lage Landen International BV

De Lage Landen International BV offers products through the following business units: Construction, Transportation and Industrial, Food and Agriculture, Healthcare and Clean Technology, Technology Solutions, Office Equipment, AGCO Finance, and Commercial Finance. The company offers operating and capital leasing solutions.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company provides leasing and healthcare equipment rental services for beds and surfaces.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV offers products through the following business segments: Diagnosis Treatment, Connected Care Health Informatics, Personal Health, and Other. The company offers leasing solutions for various diagnostic imaging equipment such as positron emission tomography, x-ray, ultrasound systems, and computed tomography.

Oak Leasing Ltd.

Oak Leasing Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Business equipment finance, Hire purchase equipment finance, and Supplier finance. The company provides equipment leasing services to medical and healthcare sector.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

DME

Surgical and therapy equipment

Personal and home-care equipment

Storage and transport equipment

Digital and electronic equipment

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

