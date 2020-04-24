Radiko's 'Baseline' Announces New Immunity Product Launch

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Cannabrands Inc., dba Radiko Holdings (CSE: RDKO) (the "Company") wishes to announce its in-house brand 'baseline' has launched a new immunity-focused product and related initiative.

Baseline has gained recognition for creating innovative, plant-based wellness products that closely map to the needs of today's consumers, and was recently featured as one of Newsweek's recommended 'Soothing CBD Gifts For An Anxious Time. ' The line was created using a patented 'liposomal' delivery process which allows for a higher absorption rate and a longer lasting effect.1

As an extension of this innovative product line, and as an answer to imminent consumer need, baseline has developed 'Immunity Boost,'* a liquid liposomal formulation featuring 1000 milligrams vitamin C and 500 IU vitamin D3. The liposomal encapsulation process traps and buffers the vitamin's microscopic phospholipid spheres, protecting them from harsh stomach acids and aiding their absorption through the intestinal walls and into the bloodstream. A recent clinical test showed this liposomal process to increase bioavailability over 6.6 times compared to absorption rates of non-liposomal vitamin C.2

CEO Steve Gormley commented, "In reacting to the needs of today's consumer in an uncharted landscape, the baseline team, in conjunction with our manufacturing partners, has developed a product that speaks to the moment. In addition to its timeliness, this product release gives baseline the ability to market products outside of the CBD audience and expand the brand's reach."

Reported sales on Amazon.com for the week of April 20th, 2020 show that 13 of the top 20 products in the 'Vitamins & Dietary Supplements' category are immune-related. Six of those are vitamin C and/or D3 supplements. [See current best sellers list on Amazon .] Sales of immunity supplements are projected to spike above 25% in 2020, up from 8.5% growth to $3.3 billion overall, according to Nutrition Business Journal . Based on these projections, the growth potential for immunity supplements in 2020 could be the highest in a decade.

Greg Davis, Chief Growth Officer and Head of CBD for the Company commented, "Immunity Boost* is a natural evolution of baseline's strategy to offer innovative, plant-based wellness solutions. We are very fortunate to have access to immunity formulations which have been extensively tested and proven for efficacy. Bringing to market a highly effective and needed product, especially during these times, is a meaningful initiative for the Company."

Baseline is looking to leverage its platform and product development capabilities to support its customers as they endeavor to find effective, plant-based solutions to growing health and wellness concerns. Immunity Boost* is made with all-natural ingredients and is manufactured in the USA. The formula is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegetarian and produced at a cGMP facility.

Baseline's 'Immunity Boost'* is now available at baseline-wellness.com , and is expected to launch on Amazon.com late April 2020.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1 See: Liposomes as Advanced Delivery Systems for Nutraceuticals

Direct link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4818067/

2 See: Bioavailability Study of Liposomal Vitamin C

Direct link: https://www.curesupport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Vit.C_test-Results.pdf

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Company's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Company believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

