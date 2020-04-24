Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to report an intersection of 13.76 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over an intersection length of 4.5 metres ("m") from its winter drilling completed at the Gladiator deposit.

The Company suspended its winter 2020 drill program on March 17 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and on April 2 reported assays received to date from drilling completed at the Gladiator deposit. All assays for the Company's exploration programs are completed at the Company's Bachelor Mine assay laboratory. While maintaining safe work practices, the assay lab is currently operating on a 4 hour per day basis and has reported partial results of hole BA-20-07 drilled at the Gladiator deposit. The results reported include an intersection of 5.93 g/t Au over and intersection length of 11.0 m (estimated true width of 3.97 m) which includes a higher-grade interval of 13.76 g/t Au over an intersection length of 4.5 m (estimated true width of 1.5 m). Assays remain pending from the rest of hole BA-20-07 and parts of other holes completed at Gladiator. Hole BA-20-07 is presented on the attached cross section.

Greg Gibson, President and CEO of the Company commented "This recent result on the north zone occurs approximately 110 m below surface on part of the north zone where the drilling remains relatively widely spaced. This intercept supports our current strategy to both expand and in-fill near surface resources at Gladiator to advance the Gladiator deposit."

Analyses and QAQC

Gold analyses of Gladiator drill core are completed at the Bachelor Mine assay laboratory. The Company employs an industry standard QAQC program that includes duplicate analyses from pulp and coarse rejects and the use of Certified Reference Materials and blanks. Check assays on a minimum of 10% of the samples are completed at ALS Laboratories ("ALS") in Val-d'Or. Check assays for hole BA-20-07 and other holes in progress at the Bachelor lab will be completed at ALS when regular work activities resume.

Boris Artinian, P.Geo and Chief Geologist for the Company supervises all exploration activities on the Gladiator project. Mr. Artinian is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101. Jamie Lavigne, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Lavigne is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.



Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

