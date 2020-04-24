Sky Gold Corp.: Holding of Virtual Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / (TSXV:SKYG)(US:SRKZF) On April 6, 2020, Sky Gold Corp. (the "Company") SEDAR filed its notice, information circular and proxy for its annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") scheduled be held at the offices of Richards Buell Sutton LLP, 700 - 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 5A1 on April 30, 2020, at 10:00AM (Vancouver time).

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators guidelines on conducting virtual meetings, the Company advises that shareholders will only be able to attend the Meeting by conference call, and directs shareholders to the attached notice.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SKY GOLD CORP. (formerly "Sunvest Minerals Corp.")

"Michael B. England"

____________________________________

Michael B. England

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SKY GOLD CORP.

(formerly Sunvest Minerals Corp.)

Suite 1240 - 789 W. Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

As you are aware, Sky Gold Corp. (the "Company") recently announced that an annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held on April 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM (Vancouver time) (the "Meeting").

In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's board of directors considers it to be everyone's best interests to proceed with the Meeting by way of telephone only , instead of holding a physical meeting as originally announced.

The Meeting will still be held on April 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM (Vancouver time). To attend, we provide the following telephone details:

Primary Dial-in Number: 1-800-567-5900 (Toll Free in USA and Canada) Alternate Dial-in Numbers: 1-702-835-5025 (for callers outside USA and Canada) Participant Access Code: 207479



Notice of the Meeting, dated March 30, 2020, was sent on April 6, 2020. Accompanying the Notice of Meeting was a proxy form (and for beneficial shareholders, a voting instruction form), and management's proxy information circular, where you will find further discussion regarding the matters to be discussed at the Meeting.

We highly encourage you to complete and submit your proxy forms/voting instruction forms. Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00AM (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Proxies/voting instruction forms may be submitted to Computershare Investor Services Inc. :

By mail to 9th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1;

By fax within North America to 1-866-249-7775, or outside North America to (416) 263-9524;

By telephone to 1-866-732-VOTE (8683); or

Online at www.investorvote.com.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice or the Meeting, please contact Michael England, CEO at 604 307 4776.

