Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides General Contractors and Subcontractors Online Marketing Services to Improve Local Search Results and Social Media Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service SEO and social networking management platform provides online marketing services to general contractors and subcontractors nationwide that want to index higher in local search results for the services they provide. Most of our clients want Findit to focus on their Google search results.

Findit campaigns typically run on a recurring monthly basis and consist of a certain number of pieces of content that include articles, status updates, pictures and videos that are created by the Findit team and posted through the client's Findit account. The content, once it is published, is then shared by a social media team member at Findit. By sharing the posts through social media, we are able to target specific people, companies and areas that the contractor is looking to provide services in.

The consistency of fresh content being created and published on a daily basis provides Google and other search engines content that they can index in search results under web, images and video. This provides our clients with three content verticals in which they can now have more search results in versus their competitors in the same local markets.

In this release we will are featuring several contractors that have on-going online marketing campaigns with Findit that have seen tangible results over the years in search and social, which has garnered them new jobs.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Findit's staff of in-house writers are able to provide a new client with a campaign that can be started within hours of them signing up. With the years of experience we have, we can easily identify the towns and services with the client that they want to target and start producing content that Google will want to index in local search results, typically all within the first month. The clients listed below have all been running monthly campaigns for a minimum of 18 months and as far back as six plus years."

In this release, we will be highlighting four Findit clients that run recurring monthly campaigns. Each of the contractors provide different services in four different locations in the United States: Select Floors, Titan Roofing, American Craftsman Renovations, and Carolina Pool Consultants.

Select Floors is a professional flooring installation company located in Marietta that serves the Greater Atlanta Area. Select Floors utilizes various tools and services as part of their online marketing campaign with Findit. These tools include 61 different Findit URLs to target the services and areas they want to improve indexing in search and get more customers. The campaigns focus on the types of flooring they install and the towns and cities they service.

Below you can see the various Findit profiles we have set up for Select Floors that improve their indexing in search engines.

findit.com/milton-hardwood-floors

findit.com/vinings-laminate-floors

findit.com/brookhaven-luxury-vinyl-floors

findit.com/virginia-highland-carpet-flooring

Titan Roofing is a professional roofing company located in Charleston South Carolina. They provide roofing repair and replacement services and recently began offering wholesale metal roofing fabrication services. With the new service of metal fabrication, Titan Roofing increased their budget to target the towns surrounding Charleston to improve their indexing in search engines for metal fabrication in these towns. Titan Roofing targets 13 towns in South Carolina.

To view Titan Roofing SC Findit pages and view their indexing in Google review the links below and type into Google matching search phrases. Findit began Titan Roofing's overall campaign over three years ago on a monthly basis and added metal roofing fabrication in the towns in and around Charleston in mid March. We also target residential roofing in the same 13 towns.

findit.com/metal-roofing-fabrication-services-charleston

findit.com/commercial-roofer-myrtle-beach-south-carolina

findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors

findit.com/summerville-roofing-contractors

American Craftsman Renovations is a professional general contractor in Savannah offering residential remodeling, renovation, and restoration services to homeowners. They offer services to help you accomplish nearly any home remodeling or renovation project and recently began offering home improvement and handyman repair services, too. American Craftsman Renovations added 3 new URLs to cover their latest offerings to residents in Savannah, bringing their number of URLs to 36 to date.

Visit them on Findit under some of their Findit names at:

findit.com/savannah-handyman-repairs

findit.com/home-improvements-savannah-georgia

findit.com/savannah-historic-remodeling

findit.com/bath-remodelers-savannah-georgia

Carolina Pool Consultants is a professional pool builder in Denver North Carolina. They specialize in concrete pool design and installation services across Greater Denver NC and build pools year round. To target these keywords and reach homeowners across Denver NC, CPC Pools has 18 Findit URLs. These URLs are focused on inground concrete pool installation and the name of the town they provide pool building services in.

Please search Iron Station inground pool builder in Google to see the results on page one for Carolina Pool Consultants. Be sure to look at the images on page one, as well as the map and the remaining search results. Their web address is mycpcpools.com. You will see their indexing along with posts from Findit and shared posts and articles to other sites. All content created and posted links back to the clients website.

Visit them on Findit under some of their Findit names at:

findit.com/inground-concrete-pool-builder-iron-station-nc

findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-denver-nc

findit.com/inground-concrete-pool-builder-terrell-nc

findit.com/inground-concrete-pool-builder-sherrills-ford

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "As you can see, Findit performs the tasks required to produce lasting search results for the services a contractor offers in the locations they offer them. With an ongoing monthly campaign with Findit, our clients can focus on doing their job, while they know we are doing the job they hired us to do, which is to get them more jobs. New contractors can engage us provided they are in other areas than the clients listed if they provide the same services. If they do not provide the same services and they are in the same areas we can take you on. We do not take on clients that are in the same area providing the same services."

Findit offers marketing campaigns to all different types of contractors and service providers. Anyone or any business that provides a type of good or service in a specific area will find that Findit can help them reach a wider audience online. Our marketing campaigns are designed to help you increase your exposure online in a cost-effective manner so you can grow your business. If you already have someone else in house that handles your business marketing or are already partnered with a marketing firm, make sure they are using Findit as part of their marketing portfolio for you to achieve the results you are looking for online.

Please call Findit to start your online campaign a t 404-443-3224.

