Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJQK ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 Ticker-Symbol: 1T1 
Tradegate
24.04.20
17:15 Uhr
7,230 Euro
+0,106
+1,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1587,32417:44
7,2067,27817:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIPFMC PLC7,230+1,49 %