24 April 2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 24 April 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Pitreavie Business Park, Queensferry Road, Dunfermline KY11 8UD, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.

The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.

Proposals 1(a) 1(n) Election of Directors

Election of each of the 14 director nominees for a term expiring at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her earlier death, retirement, resignation, or removal pursuant to the Company's articles of association.

The voting results were as follows:

a. Election of director: Douglas J. Pferdehirt

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 309,107,880 93.0 23,383,927 7.0 332,491,807 74.4 1,966,459 8,222,241

b. Election of director: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 276,339,457 82.8 57,389,033 17.2 333,728,490 74.6 729,776 8,222,241

c. Election of director: Arnaud Caudoux

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 330,517,612 99.0 3,244,385 1.0 333,761,997 74.7 696,269 8,222,241

d. Election of director: Pascal Colombani

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 325,580,145 97.6 8,171,596 2.4 333,751,741 74.7 706,525 8,222,241

e. Election of director: Marie-Ange Debon

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 329,820,727 98.8 3,953,962 1.2 333,774,689 74.7 683,577 8,222,241

f. Election of director: Claire S. Farley

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 330,576,109 99.1 3,166,235 0.9 333,742,344 74.7 715,922 8,222,241

g. Election of director: Didier Houssin

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 325,613,628 97.6 8,139,076 2.4 333,752,704 74.7 705,562 8,222,241

h. Election of director: Peter Mellbye

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 312,686,511 93.7 21,057,708 6.3 333,744,219 74.7 714,047 8,222,241

i. Election of director: John O'Leary

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 329,159,573 98.6 4,661,336 1.4 333,820,909 74.7 637,357 8,222,241

j. Election of director: Olivier Piou

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 329,371,931 98.7 4,459,062 1.3 333,830,993 74.7 627,273 8,222,241

k. Election of director: Kay G. Priestly

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 332,402,055 99.6 1,344,688 0.4 333,746,743 74.7 711,523 8,222,241

l. Election of director: Joseph Rinaldi

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 330,446,734 99.0 3,307,124 1.0 333,753,858 74.7 704,408 8,222,241

m. Election of director: James M. Ringler

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 234,184,889 70.2 99,554,764 29.8 333,739,653 74.7 718,613 8,222,241

n. Election of director: John Yearwood

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 327,459,784 98.1 6,250,599 1.9 333,710,383 74.6 747,883 8,222,241

Proposal 2 2019 U.S. Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's named executive officer compensation for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 286,617,728 85.8 47,447,425 14.2 334,065,153 74.7 393,113 8,222,241

Proposal 3 2019 U.K. Directors' Remuneration Report

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 288,489,638 86.4 45,553,835 13.6 334,043,473 74.7 414,793 8,222,241

Proposal 4 Receipt of U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 341,688,781 99.9 431,722 0.1 342,120,503 76.5 560,004 N/A

Proposal 5 Ratification of PwC as U.S. Auditor

Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 338,621,439 99.0 3,535,165 1.0 342,156,604 76.5 523,903 N/A

Proposal 6 Re-appointment of PwC as U.K. Statutory Auditor

Re-appointment of PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at which accounts are laid.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 338,586,704 99.0 3,553,892 1.0 342,140,596 76.5 539,911 N/A

Proposal 7 Approval of U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees

Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 340,351,676 99.5 1,794,750 0.5 342,146,426 76.5 534,081 N/A

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

