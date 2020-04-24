24 April 2020
TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 24 April 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Pitreavie Business Park, Queensferry Road, Dunfermline KY11 8UD, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.
The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.
Proposals 1(a) 1(n) Election of Directors
Election of each of the 14 director nominees for a term expiring at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her earlier death, retirement, resignation, or removal pursuant to the Company's articles of association.
The voting results were as follows:
a. Election of director: Douglas J. Pferdehirt
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
309,107,880
93.0
23,383,927
7.0
332,491,807
74.4
1,966,459
8,222,241
b. Election of director: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
276,339,457
82.8
57,389,033
17.2
333,728,490
74.6
729,776
8,222,241
c. Election of director: Arnaud Caudoux
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
330,517,612
99.0
3,244,385
1.0
333,761,997
74.7
696,269
8,222,241
d. Election of director: Pascal Colombani
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
325,580,145
97.6
8,171,596
2.4
333,751,741
74.7
706,525
8,222,241
e. Election of director: Marie-Ange Debon
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
329,820,727
98.8
3,953,962
1.2
333,774,689
74.7
683,577
8,222,241
f. Election of director: Claire S. Farley
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
330,576,109
99.1
3,166,235
0.9
333,742,344
74.7
715,922
8,222,241
g. Election of director: Didier Houssin
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
325,613,628
97.6
8,139,076
2.4
333,752,704
74.7
705,562
8,222,241
h. Election of director: Peter Mellbye
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
312,686,511
93.7
21,057,708
6.3
333,744,219
74.7
714,047
8,222,241
i. Election of director: John O'Leary
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
329,159,573
98.6
4,661,336
1.4
333,820,909
74.7
637,357
8,222,241
j. Election of director: Olivier Piou
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
329,371,931
98.7
4,459,062
1.3
333,830,993
74.7
627,273
8,222,241
k. Election of director: Kay G. Priestly
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
332,402,055
99.6
1,344,688
0.4
333,746,743
74.7
711,523
8,222,241
l. Election of director: Joseph Rinaldi
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
330,446,734
99.0
3,307,124
1.0
333,753,858
74.7
704,408
8,222,241
m. Election of director: James M. Ringler
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
234,184,889
70.2
99,554,764
29.8
333,739,653
74.7
718,613
8,222,241
n. Election of director: John Yearwood
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
327,459,784
98.1
6,250,599
1.9
333,710,383
74.6
747,883
8,222,241
Proposal 2 2019 U.S. Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers
Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's named executive officer compensation for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The voting results were as follows:
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
286,617,728
85.8
47,447,425
14.2
334,065,153
74.7
393,113
8,222,241
Proposal 3 2019 U.K. Directors' Remuneration Report
Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The voting results were as follows:
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
288,489,638
86.4
45,553,835
13.6
334,043,473
74.7
414,793
8,222,241
Proposal 4 Receipt of U.K. Annual Report and Accounts
Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.
The voting results were as follows:
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
341,688,781
99.9
431,722
0.1
342,120,503
76.5
560,004
N/A
Proposal 5 Ratification of PwC as U.S. Auditor
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.
The voting results were as follows:
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
338,621,439
99.0
3,535,165
1.0
342,156,604
76.5
523,903
N/A
Proposal 6 Re-appointment of PwC as U.K. Statutory Auditor
Re-appointment of PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at which accounts are laid.
The voting results were as follows:
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
338,586,704
99.0
3,553,892
1.0
342,140,596
76.5
539,911
N/A
Proposal 7 Approval of U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees
Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2020.
The voting results were as follows:
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
340,351,676
99.5
1,794,750
0.5
342,146,426
76.5
534,081
N/A
A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
