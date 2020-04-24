Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Although 2019 proved to be a rather disappointing year for flexible packaging market companies in countries like the US and Europe, the trend seems to have taken a different turn post the COVID-19 crisis. The coronavirus outbreak has sparked the need for safe, durable, and disposable packaging, especially for food items. According to Packaging industry experts at Infiniti, the increasing need for medical supplies, lockdowns, and the rising instances of stockpiling could boost the demand for flexible packaging over 5% in North America and Europe. The new normal of food safety and hygiene could set new opportunities for flexible packaging companies to capitalize on and thrive in the long run.

Some of the factors fueling the growth of flexible packaging market right now include:

With the rising need for PPEs and swabs, there is an increasing demand for flexible packaging in medical supplies, and this surge in demand could go on for another couple of months.

The retail coffee market in the US can expect a rise in demand over the next few weeks, resulting in greater orders for high quality and high-value packaging and laminates.

There is an unprecedented demand rise in the cheese and meat sector that may result in a surge of demand for unprinted flexible packaging

In the US and Europe, demand for comfort foods and packaged confectioneries such as cookies and chocolates are increasing. This translates to a higher demand for food processing and flexible packaging companies.

