Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2020 | 17:46
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 24

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

24 April 2020

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire