NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL ASA (XXL) due to a rights issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 58/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISINcodes and product IDs which can be found in the attaced file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771716