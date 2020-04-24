The global seasonal chocolates market is expected to grow by USD 7.9 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising demand for organic and vegan seasonal chocolates. In addition, the aggressive marketing of seasonal chocolates dedicated for holidays and festivals is anticipated to boost the market growth.

With increasing awareness of the negative impacts of synthetic products on health as well as the environment, most informed consumers have now started looking for organic products. This shift in consumer preference can also be observed in the industrial chocolate sector. Organic food is perceived as healthier and is gaining traction in the market as consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients used in the preparation of food products. Market players like Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolate and Champlain Chocolate Co. are coming up with more varieties of organic seasonal chocolates to attract health-conscious consumers. In addition, a large number of consumers are embracing vegan lifestyles. Vendors such as Champlain Chocolate Co. and No Whey Chocolate are thus, increasingly offering vegan varieties of seasonal chocolates. Thus, the rising demand for organic and vegan chocolates will drive the seasonal chocolate market growth.

Major Five Seasonal Chocolates Companies:

AE HAIGH Pty. Ltd.

AE HAIGH Pty. Ltd. has business operations under two major segments, such as chocolates and gifts. The company provides Easter chocolates, boxed chocolates, loose chocolates, chocolate blocks, and others.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG operates its business through three geographic segments, such as Europe, North America, and rest of the world. The company provides seasonal chocolates to celebrate Easter with the finest selection of gourmet chocolates and chocolate gifts.

Ferrero International SA

Ferrero International SA has business operations under four segments, comprising of Nutella, Kinder, Ferrero Pralines, and Tic Tac. The company provides seasonal chocolates for the Christmas season. The company also offers various brands of chocolates such as Raffaello, Ferrero Rocher, and others.

Gayles Chocolates

Gayles Chocolates operates its business through various segments, such as truffles and more, seasonal, specialty shapes, celebrations, and business gifts. The company provides Christmas seasonal chocolates that constitute selections of Santas, toy soldiers, fir trees, ornaments and other goodies to add that special touch to festivals. The company also offers a full line of satin heart boxes, heart truffles, and delicious kisses chocolates.

Godiva Chocolatier Inc.

Godiva Chocolatier Inc. provides Easter chocolates, birthday gifts, and chocolates such as assorted chocolates, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and milk chocolate. The company provides chocolate gift boxes filled with assorted gourmet chocolates in delectable flavors like peach sorbet and white chocolate hazelnut.

Seasonal Chocolates Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Dark seasonal chocolate

White and milk seasonal chocolate

Seasonal Chocolates Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Filled seasonal chocolates

Unfilled seasonal chocolates

Seasonal Chocolates Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Independent retailers

Specialist retailers

Online retailers

Seasonal Chocolates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

