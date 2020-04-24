Technavio has been monitoring the fresh pet food market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 6.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, NomNomNow Inc., The Farmer's Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC are some of the major market participants. The use of customized pet foods will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of customized pet foods has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Fresh Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Fresh Pet Food Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Dog Food
- Cat Food
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pet Specialty Stores and Vet Clinics
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Fresh Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fresh pet food market in US report covers the following areas:
- Fresh Pet Food Market in US Size
- Fresh Pet Food Market in US Trends
- Fresh Pet Food Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies expansion of fresh pet food vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the fresh pet food market growth in US during the next few years.
Fresh Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fresh pet food market in US, including some of the vendors such as Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, NomNomNow Inc., The Farmer's Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fresh pet food market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fresh Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fresh pet food market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the fresh pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market in US
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fresh pet food market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh pet food market vendors in US
