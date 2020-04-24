New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, and Numuni, Inc. ("Numuni"), an innovative digital media monetization platform, has received very positive feedback from the initial 6,000+ Beta installs of its proprietary digital monetization platform and is pleased to announce the Numuni's website redesign has been completed.





Due to outside commitments, Mr. Armenta and Sun Kissed management have decided it is in the best interested of both parties to continue in different directions.

"Recently, Mr. Armenta came on board as a consultant, with an official employment to start in May. As a result of prior commitments limiting his time, we have decided to rescind the employment agreement. All of us at Sun Kissed appreciate Mr. Armenta's efforts on our behalf and wish him well in his ventures." comment Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.

Numuni Beta testing of their proprietary digital monetization platform has received high praise from many users. The feedback received has allowed us to further enhance the platform in preparation for an international production release in the coming months. In addition, this progress has allowed a number of new website partners to begin testing the platform.

Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said "The Numuni platform continues to impress. We are working closely with Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds to speed up the move from beta testing to production release. The feedback from both user installs and business partner websites has been phenomenal and allowed the team to move up the production release time frame."

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Supply Group, Inc. /DBA Hakuna:

Hakuna is a well-established retail CBD Company, based out of California. It sells a range of leading consumer products spanning the premium CBD coffee, CBD tea, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, and CBD Flower product markets. Hakuna is currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

