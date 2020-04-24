TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q1 2020 IFRS Results and Conference Call 24-Apr-2020 / 19:27 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Limassol, Cyprus - 24 April 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, will announce its Q1 IFRS results for the period ended 31 March 2020 on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (4:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ir/financials/quarterly-earnings/ [1] A copy of the 2019 Annual Report, to be published on or about 30 April 2020, will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [2]. The Annual Report will also be available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy [3] and www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ir/financials/annual-reports [4] To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: Conference ID 494319 Russian Federation +7 495 705 9270 Toll-free 8 10 800 2796 5011 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9401 Toll-free 0800 279 4827 United States of America +1 929-477-0338 Toll-free 800-289-0462 A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://webcasts.eqs.com/tcsgroup20200513 [5] Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) Alexandr Leonov Neri Tollardo + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) +44 7741 078383 pr@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [6] TCS Group Holding PLC TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 12M 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 36.1 bn. The ROE was 55.9%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 60427 EQS News ID: 1029827 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7621881e2aa226803a4aac95ac2386f3&application_id=1029827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=1029827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e814077f152a686cf0935dbe5f92c3b1&application_id=1029827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f7527f005aa63d81af8493b7d26ff97b&application_id=1029827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e68a3da53163cbe33beaf3d13d6be186&application_id=1029827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru

