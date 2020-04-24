Long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the shift towards telemedicine is here to stay

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - According to Dr. David Samadi of Robotic Oncology, the pandemic of COVID-19 is becoming a transformative and life-changing way patients will be receiving medical care that's here to stay. Since the pandemic, telemedicine has allowed a continuity of care between health professionals and their patients, helping nix the viral spread by keeping vulnerable patients safe and in the comfort of their home and out of medical clinics.





Telemedicine: Doctor virtually visiting elderly lady showing her how to check her pulse



"With the vast telecommunications technology we have at our fingertips, telemedicine is rapidly becoming an important part of the American healthcare infrastructure," exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island, New York. "While I still believe in-person visits are superior, with the need to protect high-risk patients from becoming infected with coronavirus, these convenient and cost-efficient virtual visits simply make sense."

Practicing medicine from a distance is no stranger to Dr. Samadi.

"My expertise, trained in robotic prostate surgery, is a perfect example of using medical surgical technology, enabling me to perform a complex prostatectomy from a distance," explained Dr. Samadi. "The da Vinci Surgical System is a less traumatic and minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment I use. Sitting about 10 feet away from the patient, I control the micro-surgical robotic instruments using a device with precise hand movements. Not only do my patients have an improved patient recovery and outcome, but during times of a viral pandemic, this distance significantly reduces direct patient contact with less risk of contracting the infection."

For minor health issues or ongoing routine checkups, telemedicine is a viable option. Patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, can have doctors efficiently and closely monitor their health through telemedicine. This means less time traveling to, and avoiding long wait times sitting in, the waiting room. As the world becomes reliant and receptive to wearable health monitors and technology, doctors are able to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients from a virtual distance.

"I advise patients to check if their health insurance covers these visits and if their doctors have telemedicine visits available," added Dr. Samadi.

Dr. Samadi concluded with, "Of course, telemedicine is not a one-size-fits-all scenario or meant for everyone. But if patients are comfortable using the technology and it makes their life and their ability to take control and gain good health, then it's a win-win."

Dr. David Samadi is a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City. He is a leading prostate surgeon in the U.S., trained in oncology, open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. He has vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911. Contact Dr. David Samadi at 212-365-5000 or at dsamadi@drsamadicenter.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54864