The global digital education content market size is expected to grow by USD 26.29 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets, and the growing consumer demand for customized learning has led to an increased emphasis on digital education content. Several vendors in the global digital education content market offer audio-visual and textual content that is compatible with smartphone devices. In addition, learners and educational institutions are increasingly preferring digital content over traditional printed textbooks, owing to the lower content procurement costs and the ease of accessing content on-the-go. Educational institutions are encouraging students to bring their own digital devices to access digital education content. Several vendors are also assisting educational institutions to develop and enhance digital library systems through cloud computing. For instance, Adobe Systems provides Creative Cloud Libraries that allow institutions to develop virtual libraries with educational content customized to the institutions' course curriculums. Students can access this content through their digital devices. Thus, the rising penetration of Internet-enabled devices will drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the rising influence of data analytics in digital education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Digital Education Content Market: Rising Influence of Data Analytics in Digital Education

The adoption of data analytics software and technologies such as big data in digital educational publishing has increased significantly over the last few years. Several vendors are bundling data analytics with educational content offerings to enable learners to track their engagement toward learning activity. Institutional and individual learners can monitor and analyze their real-time performance and progress with the help of embedded software analytics. For instance, Adobe Systems provides Experience Cloud for higher education institutions. It enables institutions to personalize the learners' campus experience through mobile engagement and online communities, with the help of inbuilt content management tools, analytics, and automation software. With the growing demand for personalized individual learning in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics is expected to increase, which in turn, will drive the digital education content market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the growing shift toward connected learning, and the rising prominence of gamification and mobile apps for learning will have a significant impact on the growth of the digital education content market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Digital Education Content Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital education content market by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geographic landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the digital education content market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing acceptance of online degrees and adoption of digital content in schools and libraries.

