Global Game Day, YANA, Reveals Line Up of Events and Talent

AS Roma, LAFC, Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, North and NoFuchsGiven among the first football and esports organisations to sign up for YANA; FIFA 20, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, World of Warships and more to be broadcast across Facebook Gaming and Twitch on May 2nd from Noon BST to Midnight; The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) partners with YANA to extend selected broadcast streams across Southeast Asia, making YANA a truly global event

LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YANA, the global game day aiming to bring people together through video games on May 2, is pleased to reveal the first wave of events and talent for the official broadcasts of Facebook Gaming and Twitch. With the world in lockdown and isolation having a substantial effect on day to day living YANA aims to help connect people by harnessing the strength of the global games community. YANA was designed to encourage gamers around the world to unite through their favourite games to show that isolation doesn't have to be isolating while also promoting social distancing. YANA was first revealed alongside prominent brands and publishers including Barclays, Facebook Gaming and Ubisoft each offering their support for the initiative.

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will be collaborating with YANA to extend selected broadcast streams for Malaysia and its neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia. YANA will offer a truly global event with the broadcast spanning North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. The 12 hour official broadcast on Facebook Gaming and Twitch will see a series of world renowned esports teams and athletes participate across a diverse range of major video game titles and will offer something for everyone from casual gamers to sports and core competitive titles. The first batch of events and talent can now be revealed with the final schedule and lineup being released early next week:

Minecraft Minigames in support of the Children's Society: Gamers and parents are encouraged to play Minecraft together as a family on any device. YANA has built a custom server of games for the event for Minecraft: Java Edition that people can register for on yana.gg. These game modes include the famous "Splegg" minigame - fire eggs at each other to knock players off the floating platform, and WaterWars - a unique minigame where you have to dodge the water and be the last gamer standing.

FIFA 20 YANA Cup Supported by Barclays: Football clubs and esports teams including AS Roma, Brøndby IF, Fnatic, LAFC, LDN UTD, Malmo FF, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NoFuchsGiven, North and Real Betis will go head to head in FIFA 20 on PS4.

The YANA Showdown featuring Fortnite: Hosted by tournament platform GamerzArena.com, amateur players will be given the spotlight with a chance to compete on the live YANA broadcast.

Rainbow Six Siege Pro Player Community Stream: Two top pro players Leon Giddens from Team Secret and Luke Kendrew from Natus Vincere will each select four of their community to team up with for a best-of-one match. The winning team will choose a forfeit for their opponent.

Zwift Race: The online training and racing platform for cycling and running will see some of the best men's and women's professional and community teams compete in a virtual race around London. Watch in-real-life outdoor riding pro teams Canyon SRAM, Arkea-Samsic and Vitus Pro Cycling take on the best Zwift specialist riders from Indoor Specialist, Canyon ZCC and EVOQ.BIKE.

Football Manager 20 YANA Challenge: Presenter James Allcott will be leading the charge on this FM 20 segment of YANA with 60 minutes of live content on the day and a fantastic competition that will see one lucky winner make their way into a future version of Football Manager as a footballer. In the build up to this, in-game advertising platform Bidstack will drive further awareness of the YANA initiative and their event on 2nd May by placing pitchside advertisements in Football Manager 2020 leveraging their native in-game advertising technology.

WarshipsAreNotAlone: Wargaming will host a one hour live stream for World of Warships incorporating a series of influencers and sharing naval workouts and recipes people can try at home. In addition, Wargaming will be giving away bonus codes for World of Warships premium items throughout the day. Post a picture of yourself playing World of Warships with WarshipsAreNotAlone and tag a friend to do the same and tag you back both participants will get a code. The challenge will be promoted across Wargaming social channels as well as the stream.

YANA Live Lounge: Ending the night, the YANA Live Lounge will offer live cover performances from famous artists who will perform their favourite iconic songs linked to video games over the years such as Tony Hawk's 2, Gears of War, FIFA, Red Dead Redemption and more!

Alongside the official broadcast publishers and brand partners will offer a series of supporting events and competitions:

Just Dance Social Competition: Share a photograph on Twitter and/or Instagram of you dancing with the hashtag 'JustDanceWithYANA' for a chance to win a copy of Just Dance 2020.

Green Man Gaming & Chillblast Fastest PC: Worth a whopping USD$10,000 Green Man Gaming, the leading digital games retailer, and Chillblast, the UK's most awarded custom PC builder, have teamed up to create arguably the world's fastest gaming PC and are giving this epic prize away to one lucky viewer.

Gamers are encouraged to create their own content and share their activity on socials using official tags YANA and PlayApartTogether to send the message You Are Not Alone to gamers everywhere.

Follow @10milliongamers or visit YANA.gg to find out more. If you would like to participate in the event by creating content or to sign up to play in the official broadcast please register your interest at YANA.gg. Watch the official YANA broadcasts on May 2 on Facebook Gaming and Twitch from Noon BST to Midnight BST.

Media Contact:

Kirsty Endfield

Swipe Right PR

Kirsty@swiperightpr.com

Related Files

YANA- editors notes.docx

Related Images

yana-logo.png

YANA logo

Related Links

YANA website