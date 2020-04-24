The global safety signs market is expected to grow by USD 258.65 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Safety Signs Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growth of the PPE market. In addition, the increasing focus of vendors towards product development is anticipated to boost the growth of the safety signs market.

Firms operating across industries such as construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing are required to provide mandatory equipment and training to their employees. Regulatory agencies such as OSHA and NPFA have enforced strict safety regulations and are authorised to levy hefty fines on companies that do not comply with safety standards. These factors have increased the adoption of a wide range of protective equipment, including eye protection, hearing protection, respirators, and protective clothing among end-users. Personal protective signs provide strong and noticeable reminders to ensure that employees protect themselves and create a safe working environment. With the rising demand for PPE across various end-user industries, the growth of the global safety signs market is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period.

Major Five Safety Signs Companies:

Banner Stakes

Banner Stakes operates its business through segments such as Plus Line and Magnetic Wall Mount Barrier. The company offers safety signs to convey warnings that eliminate confusion, increase productivity, and enhance safety.

Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc.

Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Emergency Lights, Emergency Exit Signs, Batteries Accessories, Portable Hand Lanterns, and UPS Backup Systems. The company offers safety signs designed for use in emergencies such as emergency exit signs.

Brady Corp.

Brady Corp. operates its business through segments such as Identification Solutions and Workplace Safety. Brady signs is the key offering of the company. It is designed to withstand the harshest industrial environments. It features bright colors, bold text, and intuitive pictographs, and is compliant with the latest safety standards and regulations.

Brimar Industries Inc.

Brimar Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as PipeMarker.com, SafetySign.com, and WaferSeals.com. The company offers a wide range of safety signs that are OSHA and ANSI compliant and printed directly onto durable materials.

Ecoglo International Ltd.

Ecoglo International Ltd. operates its business through segments such as EXIT SIGNS, EMERGENCY VISIBILITY PRODUCTS, STADIUM AND VENUE PRODUCTS, and DISASTER PREPAREDNESS SIGNS. The company designs and manufactures Exit Signs and Escape Route Products. These products meet the exit sign requirements of New Zealand Building Code Clause F8 Signs and the emergency lighting requirements of Clause F6 Visibility in Escape Routes.

Safety Signs Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Safety Signs Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

