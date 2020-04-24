OSLO, Norway, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the audited 2019 Annual Report including Consolidated Financial Statement for the Group and Financial Statement for the parent company.



Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

Contact:

Petter Lade, CFO

Phone: +47 91143878

E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com