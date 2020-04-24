Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936385 ISIN: IT0001431805 Ticker-Symbol: CWH 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
15:33 Uhr
1,246 Euro
+0,002
+0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2361,32222:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEA CAPITAL
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEA CAPITAL SPA1,246+0,16 %