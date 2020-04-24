Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") today announced that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents, in accordance with BC 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Blanket Exemption Order") which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order in delaying (i) the filing of its annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Financial Statements") required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and (ii) the filing of certifications of the Annual Financial Statements required pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's annual and Interim Filings (collectively with the Annual Financial Statements, the "Required Annual Filings") and compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Annual Filings.

The officers and directors of the Company and certain other persons will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Company.

The Company currently intends to make the Required Annual Filings by May 31, 2020.

Since the filing of the Company's third quarter 2019 interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis on November 28, 2019 (the "Q3 Filings"), the Company has disclosed by way of news release or filings on SEDAR, the following significant business developments: it announced on December 11, 2019 that Ms. Fiona Fitzmaurice, BA, ACCA, CPA, CGA was appointed as Honey Badger's Chief Financial Officer and further announced on that date that it had completed surface exploration work on its Thunder Bay Silver-Cobalt Project, located southwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. There have been no material business developments since the date of the Company's Q3 Filings.

