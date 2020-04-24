Rocky 2020: Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente of San Diego to be nominated for President of the United States

The Alliance Party sets presidential nomination convention online; Launches new movement to transform American political system

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / Longtime San Diego resident Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, 66, American entrepreneur, businessman and political reformer, is the presumptive presidential nominee for The Alliance Party, the national organizational arm of a political reform movement, with affiliates in two dozen states.

The vote on the nomination will be at the Alliance Party's inaugural presidential nomination convention will be held online on Saturday, April 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. EDT. The YouTube link will be distributed to participants at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

"We are especially pleased to announce that we are convening the delegates of the Alliance affiliated states for the purpose of nominating a presidential ticket," said Alliance Party National Chair Jim Rex. "This is a significant accomplishment for a party as young as we are, and marks the first historic step toward replacing a political system that everyone agrees is badly broken."

The proposed ticket includes:

For President of the United States - Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, who was also the nominee of both the Reform Party and his American Delta Party for president of the United States in the 2016 election. That year, he was also an unsuccessful candidate for the Democratic presidential primary. Finally finding the right fit for his reforms, Rocky is prepared to be the nominee of the Alliance Party, dedicating himself to building a viable alternative to the broken two-party system ruling in the U.S. today.

For vice president - Darcy G. Richardson, 65, an American author, historian and political activist. He was the Reform Party of Florida's nominee for governor in 2018. In the 2012 presidential election, Richardson challenged incumbent Barack Obama for the Democratic nomination for president in five state primaries.

"Using the Olympic Games as an analogy, when America is measured against its national competitors in the contests that truly matter, education, healthcare, immigration, the environment, jobs, and more, we don't even earn a place on the medal stand," said Rex.

"In the critical measures of educational outcomes for our children, incidences of violence, individual carbon footprint, likelihood of upward social and economic mobility, maternal mortality and individual longevity, our country consistently ranks below our global competitors," Rex declared. "The glaring statistics on our performance should force all of us to demand better from our elected leaders - and from ourselves. Why shouldn't America rank as the very best example in the world in the outcomes that determine the quality of life of our citizens?"

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE PARTY

The Alliance Party is the political arm of a nationwide movement to elect public servants who will end corruption, stagnation and partisan politics. It's time to bring back American values and emphasize the importance of integrity and honor. Its members believe that If we want to be the example for the rest of the world to emulate, we must achieve success by leading our nation towards better outcomes in combating the human challenges we all hold in common: climate change, poverty, ignorance, healthcare, income inequality, and injustice. We must earn the credibility to lead through superior achievement, because no one wants to emulate a loser. America must truly outperform global standards if we want to be the gold medal winner of nations.

The Alliance Party, and its candidates, believe that we should put our national efforts towards excelling in the critical areas that determine quality of life for Americans, our global communities, and our planet itself. This requires that at a national level we have a unified vision of what success looks like, as well as unity of effort to achieve our objectives. We believe we must immediately set our sights on winning the gold in the critical areas of climate change, providing quality and affordable healthcare, and educating the future generations of Americans to successfully compete on the world stage. These tasks should begin immediately. Today. Without regard for partisan politics, ideological constraints, or historical limitations.

ABOUT Roque "Rocky De La Fuente"

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO. Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

