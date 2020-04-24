CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Announces Closing of Convertible Debenture Unit Private Placement

Not For Dissemination In The United States Or Through U.S. Newswire Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 1,164 unsecured subordinated convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit.

Each Debenture Unit consists of $1,000 principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and 500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company. The Debentures shall mature on April 23, 2021 (the "Maturity Date") and bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, accrued monthly and payable on the Maturity Date. The outstanding principal amount of the Debentures and any accrued interest is convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at anytime prior to the Maturity Date at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The Company also has the option to force conversion of the Debentures and any accrued interest at the same conversion price if the Company's common shares trade above $0.50 per share for ten consecutive trading days. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company, exercisable until April 23, 2022, at a price of $0.30 per share. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate principal amount of $1,164,000 in Debentures and an aggregate of 582,000 Warrants. Prior to closing of the Offering, the Company exercised its rights of early repayment in respect of certain of the convertible debentures of the Company issued on August 14, 2019 and, in connection with its election for early repayment, holders of such convertible debentures directed the Company to retain the funds representing such repayment and to apply such funds towards satisfaction of the purchase price for their respective Debenture Units. The Company issued an aggregate of 761 Debenture Units to such subscribers on such basis. The remainder of the net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes.

The Debentures and Warrants issued under the Offering, and any common shares of the Company issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, as applicable (collectively, the "Securities"), are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on August 25, 2020, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking Statements

