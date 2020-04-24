The in-game advertising market is expected to grow by USD 10.97 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005321/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report of in-game advertising market

The increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets has been encouraging gaming companies to increase their focus on developing mobile games. In addition, many game developers are introducing freemium models wherein users are allowed to play for free up to a certain level and later compelled to pay for access to advanced levels. These games also help developers generate higher revenues through in-game advertising. These advertisements are shown in the form of interactive advertisements, static banners, and interstitial advertisements. Also, in-game advertisements offer rewards such as virtual money that can be used in the game. With the rising popularity of mobile gaming, the global in-game advertising market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43136

As per Technavio, the increase in the number of gamers and growing partnerships between advertisers and video game companies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

In-Game Advertising Market: Increase in Number of Gamers and Growing Partnership Between Advertisers and Video Game Companies

The rapidly growing gaming industry is encouraging advertisers to increase their investments in in-gaming advertising to reach a larger audience. Besides, many game publishing companies and advertisers are entering into strategic partnerships to create high impact advertisements that make long-lasting and favorable impressions on customers. For instance, in May 2019, Nike Inc. partnered with Fortnite to promote Jordan sneakers. The game rewards players with virtual sneakers for their character after the completion of free challenges in Downtown Drop LTM. Such developments in the gaming industry are expected to boost the growth of the global in-game advertisement market.

"Incorporation of NLP with in-game advertising and the emergence of programmatic in-game advertisement will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

In-Game Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the in-game advertising market by platform (Mobile, Computing, and Console) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the in-game advertising market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing popularity of PC and gaming console-based games in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005321/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/