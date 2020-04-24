Automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components is poised to grow by USD 13.22 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers and opportunities.

Top Key Players of Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Covered as:

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen

The increasing demand for ADAS is driving the growth of the global automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components. Other growth drivers include growing adoption of sensor fusion technique and prioritization of automotive safety.

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report gives an overview of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the type and geographic landscape.

Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Split by Type Radar sensor Image sensor Ultrasonic sensor Infrared sensor Other sensors

Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Split by Geographic Landscape Americas EMEA APAC



The regional distribution of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components?

Automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report presents critical information and factual data about automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components study.

The product range of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report gives an overview of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry by analyzing various key segments of this automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components based on the type and geographic landscape. The regional distribution of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components across the globe are considered for this automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components over the period from 2019 to the forecasted year.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Radar sensor Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Image sensor Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ultrasonic sensor Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Infrared sensor Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

