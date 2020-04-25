Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 25.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXTX ISIN: CA92847V5018 Ticker-Symbol: 6OVA 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
08:12 Uhr
1,230 Euro
+0,030
+2,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITALHUB CORP1,230+2,50 %